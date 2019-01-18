Storm Lake chapters celebrate 150 Years of P.E.O.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) will celebrate the 150th birthday of International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood on Jan. 21. Storm Lake members will join the other 230,000 current members of P.E.O. from nearly 6,000 chapters across the United States and Canada in celebrating the historic milestone.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.