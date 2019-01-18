The State of The Times

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Our nation’s founders, realizing that an informed citizenry is essential to a democracy, took special care to ensure freedom for journalists in the First Amendment to the Constitution, which also guarantees Americans free speech, religion and the right to challenge our government. It is the backbone of our Bill of Rights, those qualities that really make America great.

Because we appreciate this unique freedom, every January since we began publication 28 years ago, we have provided this annual report that reviews how The Storm Lake Times has fulfilled its obligation to you, our readers, during the past year and how we can serve you better in the coming year.

The highlight of 2018 was the Oct. 2 publication of editor Art Cullen’s book, “Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper” by Viking Press. The followup to Art’s winning the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 2017, the book chronicles the heritage of western Iowa, our Cullen family, this newspaper, life in a trendsetting community and the challenges and opportunities facing rural America.

It has been met with widespread approval. Dan Balz, chief correspondent for The Washington Post, wrote, “Art Cullen embodies what community journalism is all about, which is an understanding — even love — of place and people, a determination to make things better, and the backbone to challenge powerful interests. Cullen knows Iowa and a lot more. This book will delight you and inform you and surprise you. It will also give you hope.” That’s a pretty heady endorsement.

A subsequent book tour has carried Art throughout the Midwest, resulting in a wave of great publicity for our hometown. The City Beautiful has been the subject of favorable stories in The New York Times, Washington Post, National Geographic Channel with Katie Couric, and countless other newspapers, magazines, TV and radio broadcasts both in the United States and abroad. Art has more appearances scheduled in the coming months and his writing appears frequently in national publications. It is the kind of positive publicity money can’t buy and Art has become a great ambassador for Storm Lake during his many appearances.

It gave us Cullens great pride in April when the Irish Senate passed a resolution congratulating Art, a descendant of Kilkenny in the Emerald Isle, and The Times for the rare accomplishment of a small newspaper winning journalism’s most prestigious award. It also came as an embarrassment for our own Iowa Senate, which rejected a similar resolution to honor Art because his Pulitzer Prize-winning editorials questioned the influence of corporate agriculture on state and local governments.

We’ve sold nearly 500 copies of the book here at The Times (we have more, and they’re autographed by Art) and it is a best-seller at Prairie Lights in Iowa City and other bookstores throughout the Midwest. It’s also available on Amazon.

OUR MISSION remains as it has ever since we founded The Times in 1990: to be an advocate for the family farmer, the independent business owner, the working folks of our community and to mirror life in The City Beautiful. Our goal is to promote honest, transparent government that works for all and makes Buena Vista County a better place to live and work. Our editorial philosophy is as old as the New Testament: “Whatever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, you do to me.”

We have lost a few readers because of this editorial stand, but we make no apology. Some people disagree with us but appreciate our forthrightness. And while we have fundamental philosophical differences with President Donald Trump, we have a more worldly reason to challenge him: our wallet. Two Trump policies cost this newspaper more than $35,000 in the past year: tariffs on Canadian newsprint that increased our printing costs 13%; and disemboweling the Affordable Care Act, which forced our health insurance premiums up 21% after Trump had promised during his campaign to deliver better insurance at lower cost. During Barack Obama’s presidency, which began restructuring healthcare in America, our health insurance premiums actually dropped 6%.

And for those of you who disagree with our editorials, your Letters to the Editor, of which we print hundreds each year, are an open forum where you are welcome to voice your opinions.

All a newspaper has going for it is its integrity. As for the cries of “fake news,” a rejoinder from those who can’t accept the truth, you can choose to believe us, who make this our home and have invested our life savings here, or you can believe a politician who lives in Des Moines or Washington, DC, and never sets foot in Buena Vista County.

Journalism is a team sport, and we have an All-Star team backing up our star pitcher, Art. Jon, Jamie, Dolores, Mary, Jen, Whitney, Tom, Jennifer — and Peach, our Newshound — all work hard to produce one of America’s most respected community newspapers. And our printing crew up in Sheldon makes sure it looks just as good as it reads. Nobody’s pictures look better.

THE PAST YEAR wasn’t without its challenges. Competition from social media like Facebook challenge advertising sales for all newspapers, ourselves included. Our advertising sales declined 3%, which is better than many newspapers that saw declines of 10% or more.

We have always relied more on circulation revenue, the true measure of a newspaper’s health, which remained almost the same as last year. And we continue to have higher circulation than all the other newspapers in Buena Vista County combined. We were able to trim expenses, generate new revenue and find enough spare change in the sofa cushions to make the year financially successful. Our stable circulation is encouraging given that our colleagues in many other communities, both large and small, are struggling to maintain readership as people opt for “free” news from social media. But you get what you pay for.

Newspapers aren’t alone in facing the new media challenges. Broadcasters too are feeling the pinch as more ad dollars are divided among an increasingly fragmented audience of hundreds of cable channels, streaming video, satellite radio and podcasts. The national TV networks today only capture about one-third of the viewers they had 20 years ago. The Storm Lake Times has much better audience retention than that.

While in many ways a newspaper is a public trust, it’s also a business that needs to turn a profit to enable us to pay people to go to the hundreds of city council meetings, basketball games, school plays and other events that we attend on your behalf every year.

Independence is central to our mission. It’s hard to serve a community when mandates are handed down by masters in another state. Art and I and our employees live here, we raise our families here, we see the people we write about every day on the streets of Storm Lake and Alta and Early and Albert City and Sioux Rapids and Newell and Fonda and Aurelia and Schaller and Rembrandt and Truesdale and Linn Grove and Marathon and Hanover and every point in between.

A vibrant locally owned newspaper is central to a community. Look at the best towns in Iowa and they have good local newspapers. Facebook doesn’t give a hoot about Storm Lake. Google could care less about Alta. Instagram has no idea where Newell even is. But they are happy to take your advertising money while selling your most private information to anyone throughout the world, many with nefarious goals.

As we close the books on 2018, we have enough money in the bank to keep going, so we will. We will continue to deliver you the truth, as best as we can determine it, and shine a mirror on this special community.

Finally, and most importantly, we appreciate the faith that you, our readers and advertisers, continue to place in us. If you have something on your mind, let us know. We’re always here, at Times Square on the corner of West Railroad and Geneseo Streets, just five blocks from the home where Art and I grew up.