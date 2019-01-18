Spaghetti dinner at St. Mary’s

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 10:02am
A spaghetti dinner will benefit the St. Mary’s Dance Team for their new uniforms. The dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20 at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, located at 300 E. Third St. (adjacent to the church.)
This event is co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the St. Mary’s Boosters. The cost is $7 per person. Kids under six and under eat free. All you can eat and all are welcome.
