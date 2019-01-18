SL seventh grade girls open season

The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team opened its season on Monday by playing Spirit Lake.

The “A team was defeated 27-17. Jasmine Ioanis, Brianna Najera and Nyalang Yak each had four points. Nyakutie Chotper and Maddy Courtright added two apiece. Taylor Ripke scored one point.

The “B” team was defeated 14-4. Megan Courtright and Hailey Anderson each scored two points.

The “C” team won 8-4. Ashley Zelaya-Martinez scored four points. Monica David and Fernanda Gonzalez added two points apiece.