SL seventh grade girls open season

on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 10:50am
The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team opened its season on Monday by playing Spirit Lake.
The “A team was defeated 27-17. Jasmine Ioanis, Brianna Najera and Nyalang Yak each had four points. Nyakutie Chotper and Maddy Courtright added two apiece. Taylor Ripke scored one point.
The “B” team was defeated 14-4. Megan Courtright and Hailey Anderson each scored two points.
The “C” team won 8-4. Ashley Zelaya-Martinez scored four points. Monica David and Fernanda Gonzalez added two points apiece.
