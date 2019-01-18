SL CAN’T FINISH UPSET OF NO. 6 CARROLL

Storm Lake’s Malga Yanga dunks the ball during the

second half of their game against sixth-ranked Carroll

on Tuesday. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP

SL CAN’T FINISH UPSET OF NO. 6 CARROLL

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 11:17am

Tornadoes let lead slip away down stretch

In a mid-January contest that had the feel of a late February district tournament game, Storm Lake found out that every offensive and defensive possession matters.

Particularly in close games.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.