SL CAN’T FINISH UPSET OF NO. 6 CARROLL

Storm Lake’s Malga Yanga dunks the ball during the
second half of their game against sixth-ranked Carroll
on Tuesday. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 11:17am
Tornadoes let lead slip away down stretch
In a mid-January contest that had the feel of a late February district tournament game, Storm Lake found out that every offensive and defensive possession matters.
Particularly in close games.
