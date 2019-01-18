Second-chance points hurt Sioux Central in TLC setback

Karly Boettcher finished with 20 points and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg defeated Sioux Central 63-53 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Emmetsburg.

Emmetsburg held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter. The E’Hawks extended their lead to 30-21 by halftime. It was 43-39 E’Hawks heading into the fourth period.

Taylor Krager scored 12 points for Sioux Central. Kally Fahnlander added 11. Maddy Mueller tallied eight points and Maggie Mueller two.