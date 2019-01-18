Scheer named partner at Woods & Aitken LLP

Woods & Aitken is delighted to announce that Kari A. F. Scheer has been named a partner in the firm. Scheer joined the firm as an associate in 2013. Shortly after joining the firm, Scheer moved to Storm Lake, with her husband Gabriel Scheer, who works as an anesthetist at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. Scheer now works primarily from her home office in Storm Lake.

