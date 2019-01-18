RV reclaims control in fourth to win WVC game

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 11:01am
Jacob Tokheim scored a career-high 25 points and added six steals, four rebounds and four assists to help Ridge View beat Siouxland Christian 62-55 on Tuesday at Holstein.
The Raptors held an 18-16 lead after the first quarter. It was 35-26 Ridge View at halftime, but Siouxland Christian outscored the Raptors 20-9 in the third quarter to take a 46-44 lead into the fourth.
Austin Degen scored 15 points for Ridge View. Caleb Kistenmacher added eight, Logan Cuthrell six and Jake Kliegl two.
