Ridge View erases slow start to beat Siouxland Christian going away

Ridge View outscored Siouxland Christian 54-21 over the final three quarters as the Raptors erased an early six-point deficit and went on to beat Siouxland Christian 63-36 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday at Holstein.

Siouxland Christian held a 15-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 30-20 Ridge View at halftime and 41-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kara Richard and Kenzee Wunschel each scored 14 points to lead Ridge View. Kennedy Mason added 13 and Kinzey Dutler nine.