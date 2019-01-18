Quitline Iowa Convenient, Safe and Secure

Quitting tobacco is challenging. It’s a journey, but not one that you must take alone. Quitline Iowa is a free service with a team of coaches trained to safely guide you down the path to success. Iowa Department of Public Health reminds residents that regardless of your insurance status, Quitline is available to help you quit tobacco.

In Iowa, 17.1% of adults smoke. One in four Iowa adults uses tobacco in some form; cigarettes are the most used. Tobacco is the leading cause of death for Iowans, taking the lives of more than 5,100 adults each year.