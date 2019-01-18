President Trump and Congressman King

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I don’t know Steve King, so I have no idea if he is a racist. Despite odd comments like the ones that have stirred recent controversy, I’m sure those who know him best would say it’s a misunderstanding. Far be it for me to argue with them.

However, one need not be a racist in order to say dumb, racist things. And when that person is a United States Congressman, his or her comments should be strongly condemned by anyone in a position of leadership in our country. In the wake of King’s most recent foot-in-mouth episode, in fact, nearly everyone has done just that, including his first choice for president in 2016, Ted Cruz, and even King himself.

The one person who didn’t condemn King’s words but, instead, attempted to play dumb by implying he hadn’t heard them? You guessed it, Donald Trump.

As the only announced Republican primary challenger to Trump, I have been careful not to call him a racist. I think it is possible in our politically correct world for people to say dumb, insensitive things that come out sounding like something that was not intended. However, our President is supposed to be smarter than that. He is supposed to be able to recognize self-evident right from wrong. Heck, most of us would expect our kids to recognize such basic things.

But not Trump. White supremacists march in Charlottesville and a woman dies and Trump feels the need to say many of them are ‘fine’ people. Now, King makes comments that even he says were wrong, and Trump can’t get himself to agree and condemn?

Trump’s difficulty in these areas may be the result of many things. I’m not a psychologist, so what do I know? Regardless of the reasons, however, it is unquestionably yet another example of failed leadership on his part. Whatever one may think of Trump’s policy agenda and his brilliant negotiating skills, we should all be able to agree that America deserves so much better than this.

JAMES PEPPE

Republican candidate for President

Houston, Texas