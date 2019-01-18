Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 9:25am
Man shot in Lake View
An unidentified man was shot in the shoulder near Lake View on Wednesday morning and is in Sioux City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sac County Sheriff deputies responded to 3104 330th St. near Lake View in reference to a reported shooting.
