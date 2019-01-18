Panther homecoming court

St. Mary’s homecoming court for this year has been announced. Candidates include front: Alondra Melendez, Vivian Keenan and Ashley Green. Back row: Cole Keenan, Kendall Snyder and Gabe Elsden. The royalty will be crowned at the coronation ceremony Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the gym. The homecoming games will be Friday, Jan. 25 versus Pocahontas.

