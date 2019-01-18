Numbers up at Santa’s Castle

It was another successful year at Santa’s Castle with approximately 8,500 visitors, says Castle Director Ron Stevenson. That’s up 500 from last year.

People from all 50 states except Connecticut signed the guestbook.

Visitors liked Jeff Klatt’s carved Santa and the new animation from Cherokee. Youngsters enjoyed looking for 20 small stuffed elephants throughout the building.

Over 850 letters from visiting children were responded to – by Santa’s reindeer.