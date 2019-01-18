No school like the old school

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I read with interest your editorial regarding Rep. Steve King and his impending primary challenge from Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull. Since that editorial, the GOP leadership has stripped Congressman King of his committee assignments. It is clear that the two announcements are tied together. The leadership of the GOP would never have abandoned a veteran Republican if they didn't have a viable Republican option to fill his seat. In Iowa Senator Feenstra, they have found a perfect replacement.

As you point out, "he stands four-square with President Trump, himself a racist bloviator like King..." and that is just fine with the current Republican Party. By stripping King of his committee assignments they are setting the stage to amputate an overt and exposed racist from their ranks and replace him with a supporter of racist, xenophobic policies who won't get headlines for his beliefs and votes.

These two announcements illustrate exactly what the current Republican Party represents nationally and it is a shame. While it may seem as if they are rejecting the racist views of Steve King, they are actually just doubling down. The problem for them wasn't that Steve King consistently voted against the interests of people of color, it was that he was open about his motivations for doing so.

I hope voters aren't fooled by these cynical actions and are clear as to what the Republican Party has become: the party of the rich, the white, the powerful, regardless as to whether their positions are in the best interest of our country.

M. ANTHONY PHIPPS

South Glastonbury, Conn.

(formally of Iowa but guilty of youth flight)