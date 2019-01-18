No. 9 Sioux Central uses tenacious defense to beat Emmetsburg

Hunter Decker finished with 15 points and two assists as ninth-ranked Sioux Central got past Emmetsburg 49-39 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Emmetsburg.

The Rebels led 10-7 after the first quarter and held a 21-18 lead at halftime. It was 33-25 Sioux Central heading into the fourth quarter.

Prestan Samson and Ben Hargens each scored eight points for the Rebels. Logan Grote and Jake Hanson added seven apiece. Blake Cavanaugh tallied four points.