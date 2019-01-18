No. 1 Newell-Fonda proves to be too much for St. Mary’s

Five players scored in double figures and No. 1-ranked Newell-Fonda raced out to a 36-7 lead after the first quarter as the Mustangs handed Storm Lake St. Mary’s an 86-34 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.

Newell-Fonda extended its lead to 51-17 by the halftime break. It was 71-23 Mustangs heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Ella Larsen led the Mustangs with 14 points. Emma Stewart had 13 points, Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker 11 apiece, and Macy Sievers 10.