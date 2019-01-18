Keenan breaks school record in Storm Lake home meet

Storm Lake’s Cole Keenan swims during the 200 freestyle event in
Tuesday’s home meet against Spencer. Keenan set a new school
record with a time of 1 minute, 58.21 seconds. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 11:10am
Cole Keenan broke his own school record in the 200 freestyle to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in a home dual meet with Spencer on Tuesday night at the BVU Pool.
The Tigers won the dual 59-33.
Keenan swam a time of 1 minute, 58.21 seconds to win the 200 freestyle event. He was second in the 100 freestyle in 51.26 seconds, which just missed the school record.
Zach Brown won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:58.55. The 400 freestyle relay team of Keenan, Brown, Waylon Stark and Ethan Runneberg took first in a time of 1:54.51.
