Keenan breaks school record in Storm Lake home meet

Cole Keenan broke his own school record in the 200 freestyle to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in a home dual meet with Spencer on Tuesday night at the BVU Pool.

The Tigers won the dual 59-33.

Keenan swam a time of 1 minute, 58.21 seconds to win the 200 freestyle event. He was second in the 100 freestyle in 51.26 seconds, which just missed the school record.

Zach Brown won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:58.55. The 400 freestyle relay team of Keenan, Brown, Waylon Stark and Ethan Runneberg took first in a time of 1:54.51.