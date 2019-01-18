Joan Englander

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Joan (Kestel) Englander, 70, of Storm Lake, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. There will be a rosary at 9:15 a.m. and visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Friends and family may gather in St. Mary’s Parish Center prior to the service. Private burial and luncheon for family only will follow at St. Joseph’s in Schaller.

Joan Catherine Kestel, daughter of Donald Kestel and Gladys (Grundmeier) Kestel, was born Feb. 25, 1948. She attended Hayes grade school and graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1966. She then studied German and history and graduated from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City in 1970. Her teaching career began in Manhattan, Kan. She also taught at Valley Center, Kan.; Sibley High School; Kuemper Catholic High School, Carroll; Roncalli High School, Omaha, Neb.; and was currently at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Storm Lake.

Her advanced educational studies included Portland State University, Portland, Ore.; Goethe-Institute in Passau, Munich, Germany; Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kan.; and she received her masters in secondary guidance and counseling from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

Joan married Robert Englander at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. They lived in Mason City, Carroll and Omaha, Neb. She taught CCD classes as well as serving as a Eucharistic minister. Joan had an unwavering faith in God. She loved music, the arts, traveling, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, Donald Kestel; and her siblings and spouses: Ronald (Jeannie) Kestel of Waterloo; Diane (Dan-deceased) Patera of Ida Grove; Paul (Gaylene) Kestel of Storm Lake; Thomas (Renea) Kestel of Lake Crystal, Minn.; Joseph Kestel of Denver, Colo.; and Karen (Mike) English of Omaha, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews who loved her greatly.

Joan is preceded in death by her mother Gladys Kestel; husband Robert Englander; and brother-in-law Dr. Daniel Patera.

Contributions may be sent to the family.