GTRA pulls away in third quarter to defeat A-A

Graettinger-Terril/Ruth-ven-Ayrshire outscored Alta-Aurelia 8-0 in the third quarter to take control as the Titans defeated the Warriors 44-27 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Alta.
GTRA held a 6-2 lead after the first quarter. The Titans extended their lead to 21-13 by halftime. It was 29-13 after three periods of play.
Chloe Kruger led the Warriors with 12 point and nine rebounds. Jessica Flaherty added seven points.
