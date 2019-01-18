GOP slaps King, yet his voters stand firm

GOP slaps King, yet his voters stand firm

Backers see him as honest, not racist

BY TOM CULLEN

The weight of the national Republican Party came down on Rep. Steve King this week as House minority leaders stripped him of his committee assignments, yet the nine-term congressman from Kiron stands defiant with his supporters at his side.

Steve King is not going anywhere just yet, if voters around here are a sign.

