Fun for all ages at Grand Siebens Forum re-opening

Declan and Collins Sullivan, under the eye of their father Michael Sullivan, took advantage of arcade games in Buena Vista University’s new restaurant CRU5H Dining Wednesday evening. The open house at the restaurant and remodeled Harold Walter Siebens School of Business attracted hundreds of people. More photos in Friday's issue of The Times. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.