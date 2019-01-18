FSA office to open for 2 days

USDA announced on Wednesday its Storm Lake office will open for three days for limited operation.

The offices will be open Friday and Tuesday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Staff members will be available to process payments made on or before Dec. 31, 2018, continuing expiring financial statements and opening mail to identify priority items.

Staff may also release proceeds from the sale of loan security by signing checks jointly payable to FSA that are brought to the county office by producers. Most of the services can be done over the phone.