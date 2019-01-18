Fast start helps Newell-Fonda boys beat conference rival St. Mary’s

Newell-Fonda’s Trey Jungers knocks the ball away from St. Mary’s
Dawson Miller during the first half of Tuesday night's game.
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 11:12am
Mustangs win, 91-39
Bryce Coppock scored a game-high 27 points to lead three players in double figures and help Newell-Fonda beat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 91-39 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.
Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 27-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 47-22 at halftime and 68-34 heading into the fourth period.
