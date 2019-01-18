Fast start helps Newell-Fonda boys beat conference rival St. Mary’s

Mustangs win, 91-39

Bryce Coppock scored a game-high 27 points to lead three players in double figures and help Newell-Fonda beat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 91-39 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.

Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 27-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 47-22 at halftime and 68-34 heading into the fourth period.