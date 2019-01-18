Douglas Hussey

Douglas D. Hussey, 86, of Ida Grove passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove. Rev. Chad Lierman will officiate. Committal services will follow in Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites conducted by McNamara-Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion of Ida Grove. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove.

Douglas DeWayne Hussey, the son of Fred and Eva (Heikens) Hussey, was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Storm Lake. Douglas was raised in Storm Lake and received his education at Storm Lake High School. While Douglas was in high school, he worked at the Storm Lake Airport and by the age of 16 he had received his pilot’s license. After graduating in 1951, he continued his employment at the airport.

On Feb. 1, 1952, Douglas was united in marriage to Marjorie Wilson at United Methodist Church of Storm Lake. In June 1952, Douglas enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, serving a four-year term when he was deployed to Japan and Korea. Upon his honorable discharge, Douglas and Marjorie made their home in Storm Lake. The couple were blessed with four children: Charmaine, Pamela, Fred and James.

In 1960, the family moved to Ida Grove where Douglas managed the Ida Grove Airport and also owned Hussey Flying Services which provided flight instruction. In 1967, the family moved to Omaha, Neb., where Douglas worked as a pilot for Sky Harbor. He left his flying career in 1970 to work for PIE so he could spend more time with his family. Douglas and Marjorie returned to Ida Grove in 1990 to enjoy their retirement.

Douglas and his wife enjoyed wintering in Arizona for 17 years and were members of the Historical Society of Yuma, Ariz. They were also members of Stormy Water Rower’s Camping Club. Douglas was an experienced pilot with over 22 years of flying time. He enjoyed watching television and their family pets. He was a member of McNamara-Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion of Ida Grove.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie Hussey of Ida Grove; children: Pamela (James) Franco of Omaha, Neb.; and James Hussey of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren: Charmaine (Jim) Crist of Council Bluffs; Rhea Franco of Omaha, Neb.; and Adam Franco of Omaha, Neb.; great-grandchildren: Shaylynn and Tristen Crist of Council Bluffs; brother Richard (Carol) Hussey of Storm Lake; niece Margaret (Paul) Ripley of Alta.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Eva Hussey; daughter Charmaine Hussey; son Fred Hussey; granddaughter Mia Paloma Franco; sisters: Maxine (Kenneth) Woodard and Dorathy (Ray) PeCoy; and brother Donald (Virginia) Hussey.