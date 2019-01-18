Daycare is big winner on BV Foundation list

The Buena Vista County Community Foundation has announced its latest round of grant recipient winners. President of the foundation is Justin Yarosevich.

Buena Vista County Dive Team: Dive Team Equipment, $16,177

Storm Lake Trap Team: Trailer Storage, $1,875

Sioux Rapids Historical Society: Lighting for Theatre, $1,960

Alta Elementary School: Playground Equipment, $5,000

Newell Police: In-Car Computer, $3,430

Laurens-Marathon Schools: 3D Printing, $2,893

Sioux Rapids Fire Dept.: Breathing Air Cylinders, $9,740