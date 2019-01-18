Daycare is big winner on BV Foundation list

The Buena Vista County Community Foundation has announced its latest round of grant recipient winners. President of the foundation is Justin Yarosevich.
Buena Vista County Dive Team: Dive Team Equipment, $16,177
Storm Lake Trap Team: Trailer Storage, $1,875
Sioux Rapids Historical Society: Lighting for Theatre, $1,960
Alta Elementary School: Playground Equipment, $5,000
Newell Police: In-Car Computer, $3,430
Laurens-Marathon Schools: 3D Printing, $2,893
Sioux Rapids Fire Dept.: Breathing Air Cylinders, $9,740
