Court Report

Alta man admits to probation violations, faces prison term

Alta resident Christian Fitchett admitted to the series of probation violations law enforcement has leveled against him.

In a filing on Monday, Fitchett admitted the violations, which include from him cutting off a court-ordered gps device and a drunken appearance at the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show Assistant County Attorney Ashley Bennett is seeking a two-year prison term for Fitchett, who might not appear in front of a judge for a probation-revocation hearing.