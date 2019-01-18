Court Report

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 9:22am
Alta man admits to probation violations, faces prison term
Alta resident Christian Fitchett admitted to the series of probation violations law enforcement has leveled against him.
In a filing on Monday, Fitchett admitted the violations, which include from him cutting off a court-ordered gps device and a drunken appearance at the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show Assistant County Attorney Ashley Bennett is seeking a two-year prison term for Fitchett, who might not appear in front of a judge for a probation-revocation hearing.
