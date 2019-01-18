BVU can’t keep up with Wartburg in American Rivers Conference tilt

Buena Vista’s Holly Schneider

attempts a shot while being

guarded by Wartburg’s Adrienne

Boettger during their American

Rivers Conference game on

Wednesday.

Fri, 01/18/2019 - 10:56am

Beavers fall, 97-72

Buena Vista had three players score in double figures and had one of its most consistent offensive performances of the season, but it wasn’t enough as 19th-ranked Wartburg proved to be just too much in pulling away to a 97-72 American Rivers Conference win on Wednesday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

BVU dropped its fifth straight game overall and are now 5-12 (0-8 ARC).

