BV to share its engineer with Cherokee for a few months

on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 9:32am
Engineer Bret Wilkinson is now the shared engineer between BV and Cherokee counties until Cherokee finds a replacement.
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a 28E agreement with Cherokee County to share Wilkinson’s services for up to six months. Cherokee County Engineer Brandon Billings resigned as Cherokee County Engineer after eight years.
