The attack was totally unprovoked

PAW PRINTS
BY PAULINE LARSEN
Already this year, I have received reports from upset animal caregivers complaining that their dogs had exhibited aggressive behavior. “Our dog has always been a trustworthy pet.” “He snapped at the neighbor girl for no reason at all.” “Our dog loves everybody.” Any dog will bite if provoked beyond his tolerance level, but will rarely attack without cause.
