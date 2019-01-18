Alta-Aurelia uses strong third quarter to beat GTRA

Anthony Krier scored a career-high 27 points, including five 3-pointers as Alta-Aurelia defeated Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire 76-39 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Alta.

The Warriors jumped out to a 22-14 lead after the first quarter. It was 33-22 at halftime and 60-29 heading into the fourth period.

Tyler Hanks scored 18 points for the Warriors. Aric Stephan added 11. Cade Rowher tallied nine points, Zach Issa six and Chandler Damewood five.