Alta-Aurelia pins pair of opponents in double dual

Six wrestlers won two matches apiece to help Alta-Aurelia win a pair of dual meets on Tuesday at Pocahontas.

The Warriors edged Estherville Lincoln Central 40-38. Sam Sherkenbach won his match by technical fall 18-2 at 120 pounds. Alex DeRoos won by pin in 1 minute, 20 seconds at 182, as did Nick Gaes in 50 seconds at 285 pounds.

Zander Dowdy (113), Tyler Peterson (126), Schade Larson (132) and Nate Weflen (220) all won their respective matches by forfeit.