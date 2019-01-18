Accident fatality victim from DM

The names of those involved in the accident on Highway 71 on Jan. 2 have been released. Christopher Allen Peek, 41, of Des Moines was identified as the deceased.

Peek was the driver and only occupant of a pickup that was southbound on Highway 71. Peek was pronounced dead at the scene. Ronald Duane Griffin, 64, of Tipton was identified as the driver and only occupant of the semi that was northbound on Highway 71.

Griffin received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.