RaNay Eleanor Nedved, 63 of Lake City, formerly of Wall Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Unity Point Health Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Memorial Services for RaNay will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City with Deacon Butch Stone officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City.