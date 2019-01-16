Teaching about agriculture

Will Fett from Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation and three representatives from Tyson Foods visited fourth grade classrooms at Storm Lake Elementary last Friday to talk about the importance of agriculture. They delivered copies of their publication, “Iowa Ag Today” to students in both Spanish and English. Will Fett speaks to the class about today’s version of what used to be known as the Food Pyramid. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

