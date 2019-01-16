Storm Lake boys take care of Estherville to stay in Lakes race

Storm Lake’s Malga Yanga dunks

the ball during the first half of last

Friday’s game against Estherville

Lincoln Central. TIMES photo by

JAMIE KNAPP

Storm Lake boys take care of Estherville to stay in Lakes race

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 11:25am

Tornadoes win 76-50

Malga Yanga scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures and Storm Lake outscored Estherville Lincoln Central 25-8 in the second quarter to take control as the Tornadoes downed the Midgets 76-50 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Storm Lake jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 42-17 at halftime and 68-35 heading into the fourth period of play.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.