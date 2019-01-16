Storm Lake boys take care of Estherville to stay in Lakes race

Tornadoes win 76-50

Malga Yanga scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures and Storm Lake outscored Estherville Lincoln Central 25-8 in the second quarter to take control as the Tornadoes downed the Midgets 76-50 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Storm Lake jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 42-17 at halftime and 68-35 heading into the fourth period of play.