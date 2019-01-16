Storm Lake boys take care of Estherville to stay in Lakes race

Storm Lake’s Malga Yanga dunks
the ball during the first half of last
Friday’s game against Estherville
Lincoln Central. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Tornadoes win 76-50
Malga Yanga scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures and Storm Lake outscored Estherville Lincoln Central 25-8 in the second quarter to take control as the Tornadoes downed the Midgets 76-50 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
Storm Lake jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 42-17 at halftime and 68-35 heading into the fourth period of play.
