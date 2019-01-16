Steve King is a sniveling liar

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Our Fourth District US Congressman has been an outspoken white supremacist for two decades now, pandering to anti-immigration sentiment...stating things like we can’t maintain “our culture” with “brown babies”— I used to respect at least that he was consistent and said what he really believed. But now, after defending the term “white supremacist” in a New York Times interview, he was reduced to a sniveling liar on the floor of Congress, denying he has (skinhead) supporters-amidst a well-deserved chorus of rebuke from members of his own party, finally.

Already four more worthy Republicans have announced they will seek to unseat him in the primary for 2020 — gladly there are finally Republicans willing to make him go away-a decade overdue, really.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake