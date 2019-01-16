St. Mary’s unveils four new Hall of Fame inductees

Mech, Laven, Andrews, Wordekemper to be inducted next Friday

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School will be inducting four new members into the Athletic Hall of Fame during the homecoming games against Pocahontas Area on Friday, Jan. 25.

The induction ceremony will be between the varsity boys and girls games.

