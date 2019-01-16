Social event of the season, no black ties allowed: Ike’s 6th Annual Squirrel Hunt

Ron “Ike” Anderson with Mikey Paulsen’s non-traveling
trophy. Times photo by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 9:42am
Shoot them in the head, 2 points. In the body, one point
They’ll freeze them for eating later, not at the bar. With bunnies.
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Would you like to participate in a competitive squirrel hunt? Ike’s Job Site – the hub of the town of Marathon – is sponsoring its sixth annual hunt this Saturday, Jan. 19.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.