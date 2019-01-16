SM girls struggle in final 8 minutes

St. Mary’s Gracelin Dahlhauser vies
Taylor Houska scored 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and Maty Quirk added 15 points to help send East Sac County to a 55-42 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at St. Mary’s.
The Raiders held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-25 East Sac at halftime and 43-39 Raiders entering the fourth period. East Sac County outscored St. Mary’s 12-3 in the final 8 minutes.
Lizzie Lenhart led St. Mary’s with 16 points. Danika Demers added 15 and Ellie Bacon seven.
