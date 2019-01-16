Slow year for city, county road projects

BY TOM CULLEN

The 2019 construction year is expected to be slow for the City of Storm Lake and Buena Vista County Secondary Roads, and most work for both entities has been backlogged to 2020 and beyond.

City Manager Keri Navratil told The Storm Lake Times on Monday the city is focusing on road maintenance this year rather than new construction. The only construction project the city is planning this year is the $450,000 repaving of the Michigan Street parking lot, which Navratil says is rife with potholes and drainage issues.