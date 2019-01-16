Slow start hurts SL girls in loss

Estherville Lincoln Central jumped out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and the Midgets never looked back as they defeated Storm Lake 67-40 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Estherville held a 34-20 lead at halftime. It was 50-38 Midgets heading into the fourth quarter.

Jessica Slight scored 11 points to lead Storm Lake. Mary Yanga added nine. Rachel Bozonie and Skylar Cole each tallied eight points. Holly Dierenfield and Anny Mulgae scored two points apiece.