SL wrestlers place second at Kuemper Duals

Team wins four duals

Storm Lake won four of its five dual meets as the Tornadoes captured second place in the Carroll Kuemper Duals Invitational last Saturday.

The Tornadoes beat ACGC 43-33. Aaron Ungs started the dual with a win by pin in 2 minutes, 27 seconds at 220 pounds. Milton Duarte won by decision 13-7 at 120 and Bradley Brown won by major decision 8-0 at 132.