Sioux Central uses big first quarter to defeat Southeast Valley

Prestan Samson scored 17 points and Sioux Central used a 22-7 first quarter surge to defeat Southeast Valley 65-44 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels extended their lead to 37-20 by halftime. It was 50-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Decker scored 14 points for Sioux Central, now 10-1. Ben Hargens added 11, Jake Hanson nine and Logan Grote eight. Blake Cavanaugh and Jake Saunders each tallied three points.
