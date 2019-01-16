Sioux Central takes control in second quarter, pulls away to beat Southeast Valley in Twin Lakes Conference play

Karly Boettcher finished with 18 points, seven steals, three rebounds and three assists to help send Sioux Central to a 66-43 win over Southeast Valley in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.

The Rebels held an 18-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-19 at halftime and 50-29 heading into the fourth period of play.

Maddy Mueller and Kally Fahnlander each scored 11 points for Sioux Central. Jenna Jessen had 10, Madison Sylvester eight, Maggie Mueller four, and Taylor Krager and Whitney Anderson two points apiece.