Sioux Central High School Honor Roll

3.5 and above

Seniors: Whitney Anderson, Haylee Beckman, Grace Berberich, Kaylee Brown, Blake Cavanaugh, Hunter Decker, Lura Gamrath, Allison Graff, Ben Hargen, Dawson Hatch, Bailey Houston, Allison Knudtson, Victoria Reese, Prestan Samson and Madison Sylvester.

Juniors: Karly Boettcher, McKenzie Coffee, Wyatt Erickson, Kally Fahnlander, Shelby Johnson, Rylie Knudtson, Maggie Mueller and Caleb Rock

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.