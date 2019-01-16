SCC proves to be too much for Alta-Aurelia

South Central Calhoun, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, jumped out to a 32-4 lead after the first quarter and the Titans went on to defeat Alta-Aurelia 67-12 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.

The Titans led 49-6 at halftime and 57-10 after three periods of play.

Shea Lockin led Alta-Aurelia with three points. Maria Kueny, Sydney Stanton, Jenna Nielsen and Jessica Flaherty all had two. Alli Magnussen scored one point.

Chloe Kruger led in rebounding with five. Lockin added four. Sierra Hill came up with two steals.