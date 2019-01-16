SC splits pair of Twin Lakes dual meets

Grant Smith, Camryn Van Zee, Keaton Lindner and D’Angelo Love were all double winners to help Sioux Central break even in a Twin Lakes Conference double dual last Thursday at Sioux Rapids.

The Rebels were defeated by Southeast Valley 57-18. Smith won his match by pin in 5:55 at 126 pounds. Van Zee won by decision 11-7 at 132, as did Lindner 13-11 at 145. Love pinned his opponent in 42 seconds at 106.

Sioux Central beat West Bend-Mallard 42-36. Nathan Harden won his match by pin in 1:16 at 113 pounds, as did Smith in 1:41.