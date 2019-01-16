RV picks up pair of wins in quadrangular

Ethan Thomas and Tate Phillips were both triple winners to help Ridge View pick up a pair of dual wins in a nonconference quadrangular last Thursday at Cherokee.

Ridge View beat Cherokee 43-36. Phillips was a winner by pin in 23 seconds at 285 pounds. Lucas Else won by decision 7-2 at 106 and Trey Preuss prevailed by pin in 3:16 at 113.