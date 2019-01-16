Ridge View uses balanced scoring to dispatch OA-BCIG

Kinzey Dutler scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures and Ridge View jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter as the Raptors defeated Western Valley Conference rival OA-BCIG 67-41 last Friday at Ida Grove.

Ridge View held a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and led 27-19 at halftime. It was 47-33 heading into the fourth.

Kennedy Mason scored 14 points for the Raptors. Kenzee Wunschel added 13, Kara Richard 12 and Hanna Blackmore 10. Emerson Else tallied two points and Emma Vohs one.